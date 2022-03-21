The Marion High School JROTC program this week received the highest rating possible from the U.S. Army — Honor Unit with Distinction — following its formal inspection of the program. Only the very best JROTC units in the country receive this rating!

The rating is the result of a formal inspection conducted by a representative from the U.S. Army Cadet Command.

