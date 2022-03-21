Local U.S. Army recruiters inspect the Marion High School JROTC cadets during the unit’s formal inspection by the U.S. Army Cadet Command. Every cadet had their uniform inspected for proper wear and appearance, and cadets had to answer general knowledge questions about JROTC demonstrating their composure and military bearing. The Marion Battalion received the highest rating possible during the inspection, Honor Unit with Distinction.
Marion High School JROTC Cadets reviewed their individual portfolios with an inspector from the US Army Cadet Command during the unit’s formal inspection. The cadets were asked about what they had learned and how they applied what they were learning in school and in life in general. The Giant Battalion received the highest rating possible, Honor Unit With Distinction.
Members of the Marion High School JROTC Drill Team “present arms” (salute) as part of the JROTC unit’s formal inspection by representatives from the U.S. Army Cadet Command. The inspection looked at all aspects of the cadets’ training and accomplishments. The Giant Battalion received a rating of Honor Unit With Distinction, the highest rating possible.
The Marion High School JROTC program this week received the highest rating possible from the U.S. Army — Honor Unit with Distinction — following its formal inspection of the program. Only the very best JROTC units in the country receive this rating!
The rating is the result of a formal inspection conducted by a representative from the U.S. Army Cadet Command.
