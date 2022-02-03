Marion Community Schools (MCS) JROTC drill team and color guard traveled to Kentucky on Jan. 22 to compete in a regional competition, placing first in multiple events and qualifying for other awards.
Command sergeant major Jon Smith and lieutenant colonel David Farlow commented on the successes of the JROTC drill team and color guard and expressed that the team will only improve in the future.
The women’s color guard team, consisting of senior Dajaia Weaver, junior Nakiya Bibbs, sophomore Jerrica Cheung and junior Stephany Miksch placed first among their division. According to Smith, the color guard team is considered one of the best in the state and across the Midwest.
“For our size, we are very competitive against these huge schools that are national powerhouses. Their instructors came up to my female color guard and told them how good they are – not that they needed to hear it. They already know they’re good,” said Smith. “Since it’s only a four-person team – those are the people out on the floor – it’s impressive.”
The team is led by Stephany Miksch who shouts the commands given by the competition coordinators for her teammates to follow during the routine. With Miksch only being a junior, Smith expressed that the team will only improve next year as Miksch gains more experience.
Miksch expressed that the competition revolved around the exceptional teamwork of her teammates, and their practice showed during their routine.
“We just worked so well together,” Miksch said. “Once we started, we just did what we had trained to do.”
Bibbs and Cheung also teamed up for the Duet Exhibition event where they placed second despite last-minute changes to their routine. Smith stated that Bibbs and Cheung were the only female participants in the solo and duo categories across the entire competition. Smith commented that he was impressed with their work as every other school only utilized their male cadets for the solo and duo events, yet Bibbs and Cheung still placed second.
Smith commented that the teams impressed him with their skill expressions and dedication to their events. He stated that the teams are skilled enough to compete in larger competitions if they begin to meet regulations.
“I’m not easily impressed, and this year has been impressive to me because of the small time we have had to practice and the competitions we have gone to already. They’ve exceeded what I thought they could do, and I am pleasantly surprised,” said Smith. “I am already looking forward to next year.”
The JROTC team also earned two third-place finishes in the individual exhibition and squad exhibition events, but Smith stated that he believes they should have received more first-place finishes. However, he acknowledged that every competition sets different standards, and the coaches will account for the differences in the future.
The JROTC teams were unable to compete for an entire year due to competition cancellations that interfered with their schedule, but the coaches expressed their appreciation for the dedication shown by the teams in their comeback competition.
“These guys are working hard and doing great things. They have overcome the past year of COVID and how that stopped practices and competitions,” said Farlow. “Considering they’re starting a season with no prior experience or little prior experience, they’re doing awesome.”
The team is currently too small to be classified as a platoon in the regional competitions, which bars the team from receiving certain awards that would allow them to “win” the entire regional. Instead, most of the teams are placed in different events and divisions that only require a “squad” of less people.
Smith expressed hope that the success of the teams will inspire other JROTC and MCS members to join the team in the future to expand the competitions that the teams are permitted to join.
The Giants will travel to Toledo, Ohio for their next regional competition with hopes of placing first in several events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.