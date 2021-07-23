Marion High School JROTC Cadet Alysa “Muffet” Yancey is quickly becoming a nationally known junior marksman. She participated in the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s (CMP) National Championship for Three Position (3P) Precision Air Rifles in Camp Perry, Ohio, this past weekend. Competing against a field of 183 invitation-only marksmen, she faced the very best from across the nation. But this emerging star rose to the occasion, finishing 23rd overall.
Invitation to this competition was reserved for only those athletes who were either state champions or had qualified for the Junior Olympics. Yancey finished 37th this year from a field of 83 in her category (J2) in her first trip to compete at the Junior Olympics.
