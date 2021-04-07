Marion High School JROTC Cadet Alysa Yancey has qualified to compete in the USA Shooting National Junior Olympics — the first MHS cadet to do so. Yancey, a member of the school’s air rifle marksmanship team, will shoot in the International Air category.
When Yancey received the formal invitation to attend the competition to be held in Hillsdale, Michigan, this May 12-16, it read: “In just a few short weeks, you will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with top quality shooters from across the United States.”
