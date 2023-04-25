Marion High School and Jay County High School JROTC cadets stand in front of the U.S. Capitol building following their tour. The cadets participated in a joint staff ride to Gettysburg and Washington, D.C.
Marion High School and Jay County High School JROTC cadets stand in front of the U.S. Capitol building following their tour. The cadets participated in a joint staff ride to Gettysburg and Washington, D.C.
Photos provided by Marion Community Schools
JROTC cadets from Marion High School and Jay County High School stand in front of the Indiana Memorial at Gettysburg National Battlefield.
Photos provided by Marion Community Schools
Cadets from Marion High School and Jay County High School stand atop the boulders in the Devil’s Den at Gettysburg Battlefield National Park.
Former JROTC Cadets Sgt. DJ Smith and Sgt. Reace Fitzgerald are members of the prestigious U.S. Army Old Guard Drill Team. The two are from JROTC programs in Indiana: Smith from Marion High School, and Fitzgerald from Concordia Lutheran High School.
Two Indiana JROTC programs partnered recently to take their cadet leaders on a military-style staff ride to Gettysburg Battlefield National Park and Washington, D.C. Marion High School and Jay County High School used the cooperative adventure to provide their cadets with experiences rarely available to the average high school student.
“The trip was very educational for my cadets,” said retired Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Bishop, Senior Army Instructor for Jay County JROTC. “It gave them an opportunity to see how good/poor leadership shaped our nation’s history and demonstrates the need to apply the leadership lessons they have learned throughout their time in JROTC.”
