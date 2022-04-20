Marion High School senior Marley White has been named a Stamps Scholar at Purdue University's Honors College.
The Stamps Scholars Program covers a student’s full cost of attendance (tuition, room, and board) and connects students with a national network of dedicated peers. With the support of benefactors E. Roe Stamps and his late wife Penny, the award also gives scholars access to an academic enrichment fund of up to $10,000 to finance activities such as academic conferences, study abroad experiences or internships.
