Libby Miller (left) and Shaylee Vermilion (right) perform together in “Once Upon a Mattress” at Marion High School on April 13, 2023. The two seniors play Princess Winnifred and Lady Larkin, respectively, in the school’s spring musical.
Libby Miller performs in “Once Upon a Mattress” at Marion High School on April 13. Miller plays Princess Winnifred in the school’s spring musical.
By Maya Wilkins / mwilkins@chronicle-tribune.com
A group of Marion High School students perform in a dress rehearsal for “Once Upon a Mattress” on April 13. The spring musical debuts Saturday and has a show the next day.
For Libby Miller and Shaylee Vermilion, the opening of Marion High School’s spring musical is bittersweet. The two are seniors and have been part of the theater program since their freshman year.
“I’ve been acting for a long time,” Vermilion said. “Leaving this space is so bittersweet because we have a fantastic auditorium … I’ve been performing here for a long time, and it’s bittersweet to have to leave something as amazing as what we have.”
