For Libby Miller and Shaylee Vermilion, the opening of Marion High School’s spring musical is bittersweet. The two are seniors and have been part of the theater program since their freshman year.

“I’ve been acting for a long time,” Vermilion said. “Leaving this space is so bittersweet because we have a fantastic auditorium … I’ve been performing here for a long time, and it’s bittersweet to have to leave something as amazing as what we have.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.