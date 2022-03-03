Marion Health has been named a 2022 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital in the United States by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, earning the designation for the fifth year. This annual award honoring rural hospital performance is determined by the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX®.
“Our medical staff and healthcare team strive to provide exceptional care for our patients each day,” commented Stephanie Hilton-Siebert, President and CEO. “I’m pleased that the skill and compassion our medical staff, employees, contracted staff and volunteers consistently offer to our patients is being recognized for our fifth year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.