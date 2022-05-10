Despite spring winds, lawnmowers and a helicopter fly-by, Marion Health launched into National Hospital Week yesterday with a round of staff recognition and an address from Terry Goodin, state director of the United States Department of Agriculture.
“I am looking at the most wonderful people who, in going through this pandemic, ensured that the best was done for our patients and for each other in making sure the best quality patient care was provided,” said Marion Health CEO Stephanie Hilton-Siebert during her address to the staff and administration.
