From entry-level positions for high school graduates to doctorate holders, Marion Health has job openings for all experience levels and they are holding a career fair this coming Tuesday.
Representatives from 22 health care departments will be ready to meet attendees from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening. They will be there to help answer questions and see what positions interested applicants may be best suited for.
