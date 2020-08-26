The Marion-Grant County Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with STAR Financial and Insurance Management Group to offer an exclusive health insurance plan to Chamber members.
The plan boasts a robust wellness component with consumer-driven incentives and is offered to employers with two or more employees, with no limitations on industry sector. These plans are ACA-Compliant with many perks built into them. Incentives include deductible and cash-back credits for wellness activity, free telemedicine, free lab services, free diabetic testing supplies and more. In addition, all hospitals and health networks throughout Indiana are in-network.
