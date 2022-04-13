The Marion Giants e-sports team has announced that Rocket League Coach Will Bickhart has been named the program's coach of the year.
Bickhart is a senior at Taylor University and will graduate in May with a degree in social studies education. After being placed as a student teacher in Marion High School's social studies department, the impact Bickhart had on students at MHS was immediately recognized and he was brought on board.
