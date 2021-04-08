Marion Community Schools announced Thursday that its championship-winning e-sports program will be expanding to include teams at both McCulloch Junior High and Justice Intermediate School beginning in fall 2021.
“We are excited for the chance to bring e-sports opportunities to students in grades five through eight in a supportive and safe environment," said Travis Hueston, head coach of the Giants e-sports program and instructor for the Marion Regional Career Center IT and Cybersecurity Academy. “Marion Giant e-sports thrives on building a competitive gaming community that is welcoming to all players. Gaming will introduce Marion Community Schools students in grades five through eight to the world of computer science in a unique way that will allow me, as the instructor, to build from as each student progresses through future programming.”
