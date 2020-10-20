CHICAGO — Chad R. Leighty, D.D.S., a general practice dentist in Marion, was recently elected as a trustee of the American Dental Association (ADA) at the ADA FDC Virtual Connect Conference 2020, a joint meeting of the ADA and Florida Dental Association.
Dr. Leighty will serve on the ADA Board of Trustees from the Seventh District, which includes Indiana and Ohio. The ADA Board of Trustees formulates and reviews policies and programs and makes recommendations to the members of the ADA’s governing body, the House of Delegates. As a member of the ADA Board of Trustees, Dr. Leighty will play a crucial role in supporting the ADA’s vision to achieve optimal health for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.