Marion, IN (46952)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.