A Marion couple celebrated their 70th anniversary together to commemorate their connection, their family and their legacy in the community.
James (Jim) Luttrull and June Luttrull had a celebratory party for their 70th anniversary that featured their favorite people around them, including friends and family who were able to celebrate alongside them.
“It was a great occasion. My wife developed dementia about 15 years ago and wasn’t predicted to live more than about 15 years, but here we are still alive,” said Jim. “We’re both 88, and were able to celebrate our 70th anniversary. It was a great celebration.”
June has become less communicative over the years due to dementia, but Jim stressed the connection that the two still have and his gratitude for having her in his life. He stated that the key to a long-lasting, happy marriage is to find commonality and to set clear values immediately.
“The reason we were able to stay together 70 years is because we had our values in the right place. First of all, we value education and religion and entrepreneurship and music and art and antiques,” said Jim. “All of those values blended together to give us a great 70 years of marriage.”
Jim and June married in 1951 and moved to Marion almost 58 years ago in 1964 due to a job opportunity at Marion College, which is now Indiana Wesleyan University. Jim expressed that the biggest changes in Marion were with the university.
“The university was only a small college of 500 students when we came to be dean of students at the college,” said Jim.
Jim worked for the university for 20 years as Dean of Students. Beyond the university, Jim served two terms on Grant County Council and 23 years as the chaplain at Wesleyan Healthcare before COVID caused him to retire. Jim was also a member of the Lions Club.
June spent much of her time aiding the community in other ways. She spent much of her time working with juveniles on the upper floor of the old jail.
“She just did it as a way to help people. She grew up as a coal miner’s daughter and grew up in poverty in Western Kentucky,” said Jim and June’s son Jim Jr. “She just had a heart for people who were underprivileged or were vulnerable in a variety of ways.”
June also developed Luttrull’s Home Sweet Home shop, which sold gifts and antiques in Marion. The idea for the shop came from the Luttrull's Christmas decorations, which were a popular sight for visitors of their home. The shop is likely the inspiration for Design Studio 407 in Marion.
“They would just decorate their home for the holidays and invite friends. Then, they started having art shows and gift shows in their home. It became quite the attraction every December,” said Jim Jr. “Dad really helped her with it too.”
The two were also involved in the foster care system, being foster parents whenever the opportunity arose. They both enjoyed working on civic projects that benefited the community and would go out of their way to support others. The Luttrulls consistently donated to the College Wesleyan church as well.
“When you think about young, underprivileged families, needy kids in foster care or the elderly that often get forgotten, they were there for them,” said Jim Jr. “It’s a great legacy.”
Regardless of who was making the achievements, both Jim and June supported each other endlessly and just wanted the best for those around them.
Almost all of June and Jim’s children and 17 grandchildren still live in Grant County, some being highly involved with the community such as former prosecutor Jim Jr. and their late daughter Linda Harmon, founder of Design Studio 407.
Despite the difficult times many residents have had with COVID, Jim looks on the bright side of what has been accomplished within his family during the past two years. However, he still acknowledged that not every instance has been positive.
“To see how my family has handled the shutdowns and the differences its made in their jobs and their families and to work with them to cope with COVID to see them grow and develop is great,” said Jim. “The loss of our daughter was a tragedy, but other than that, it’s been a good two years.”
