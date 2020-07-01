Marion Common Council approved Martin Harker to serve as the body’s attorney for the remainder of 2020 at a special meeting Tuesday.
Phil Stephenson, who represented city council since at least 2003, resigned last month from the position to avoid conflicts of interest and retain other positions he holds as the attorney for Grant County Council, the Grant County Auditor’s Office, the Marion Municipal Airport Board of Commissioners and the towns of Fairmount and Fowlerton, according to council President Deb Cain.
