Ryan C. Vermilion is no longer employed as a guidance counselor at Marion Community Schools (MCS) following a vote at Tuesday's board meeting.
Five of the board members voted to cancel Vermilion’s contract effective immediately. Board member Alan Beck abstained from voting and board member Aaron Vermilion was absent from the meeting.
Ryan Vermilion, 46, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with 12 counts of child exploitation and 12 counts of vicarious sexual gratification, according to court records. Officers with the Wells County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) opened an investigation and alleged he exchanged sexual messages with a juvenile, according to a probable cause affidavit.
According to a "Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law" document provided by the school corporation, the board was presented with evidence that Vermilion engaged in a two month long online chat with a Wells County minor that was sexually explicit in nature. The evidence suggests that Vermilion knew the victim’s approximate age, according to the finding of fact document.
The statutory reason for termination of Vermilion’s contract, according to school documents, is “immorality … In addition, the Administration argued it had good and just cause to terminate Vermilion’s contract because to allow him to return to Marion High School would have caused disruption and resulted in a loss of public confidence in the school system.”
The document goes on to state that “Vermilion’s argument that he has merely been arrested and is entitled to proof beyond a reasonable doubt is misplaced and rejected by the Board. While he is entitled to proof beyond a reasonable doubt in the criminal court that standard does not apply here.”
The Chronicle-Tribune reached out to Ryan Vermillion's attorney, but no response was received as of deadline.
