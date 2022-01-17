Marion Community Schools named a new assistant superintendent who strives to improve the corporation with new ideas with a focus on instruction and curriculum.
Assistant Superintendent of Instruction and Curriculum at MCS Stephanie Lockwood expressed her excitement to serve MCS, staff, students and parents in her new role as she stepped up from her principal position.
“Curriculum and instruction have always been a passion of mine,” said Lockwood. “I believe that we can provide great educational opportunities for students that will in turn create options for them after graduation. I am excited to help bring alignment and support to our principals, teachers, and students.”
Lockwood stated that the transition has been seamless from principal to assistant superintendent and she has not faced any struggles so far. Lockwood is still learning more about the position every day through meetings and initiatives with the corporation and is looking forward to the future.
Lockwood began her career in education as a result of her relationship with her parents, who are both retired teachers that have immersed Lockwood in education her entire life.
Lockwood firstly became involved in education as a teacher where she pursued her passion for instruction and curriculum with a focus on providing students with the ability to find success in their academics regardless of hardships and struggles.
“I have always been interested in learning and always knew that I would be a teacher. I first became interested in curriculum and instruction and the process of how students learn when I first started to teach,” said Lockwood. “It has always been important to me to know where my students were academically and be able to provide each one of them the tools needed for academic success.”
Lockwood’s previous teachers throughout her days in elementary through university also influenced her decision to pursue education as they showed her the benefits and satisfaction that teachers and education can provide individuals who strive to make a difference in the lives of those in the community.
Lockwood stated that the position appears to be a perfect fit for her interests and goals and she plans to utilize her influence in the position to improve the community inside and outside of the school.
“I have always loved school and learning and have never thought of myself doing anything outside of education,” said Lockwood. “I knew that I always want to give back to my community and be a part of providing opportunities for our students.”
As a Marion native, Lockwood has been familiar with MCS since her childhood and her experiences with the students and graduates of MCS who share their pride for MCS and Grant County led her to make the ultimate decision to pursue the role of assistant superintendent.
“I grew up in Grant County and have lived several years in Marion, and I feel at home at Marion Community Schools,” said Lockwood. “I am excited to give back to my community and to offer our students educational opportunities and options after graduation. “
Superintendent Keith Burke expressed his appreciation for Lockwood and the new perspective she brings to the education administration for MCS.
“I’m really excited. I think she’s a great leader. I think she compliments me well,” said Burke. “She has experience at every grade-level as an administrator. She’s been in high school administration, and she’s been in middle school and elementary administration, which is very unique and a wonderful asset for an individual in curriculum and instruction.”
The two offer varying points-of-view that Burke and others in administration feel the two will combine to improve the corporation and bring high-end education to the community.
