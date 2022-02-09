Marion Community Schools (MCS) recently purchased a new state-of-the-art rifle system for the JROTC program that is expected to bring new schools and competitions to Grant County.
Colonel Lieutenant David Farlow stated that he expects the new range to improve the team due to the efficiency of the system and the specifics the system provides for each shot.
The JROTC program previously utilized paper targets that would not provide instant feedback. According to Farlow, the shots were only visible through a spotting scope, so exact tallies were unclear.
Due to generous donations from the Marion High School Alumni Association, the Brandon Barrett Foundation, individual donors and the U.S. Army, Marion High School officially purchased and launched its new state-of-the-art rifle range.
“The project began when I found out the Army was going to purchase five of the target lanes for our program. I reached out to our community through various sources and said that it would be great if we could buy the remaining six target sets,” said Farlow. “(The community) all donated close to $26,000 for us to purchase the remaining parts that we needed.”
The range consists of 11 different targets that are connected to a system that mirrors those utilized in the Olympics, NCAA marksmanship competitions and the World Cup.
“This new range facility we have is the exact same system they use in the Olympics. It is state-of-the-art. You can’t get any better than what this is,” said Farlow. “It enhances the coaching. It enhances the ability of the shooter to get instant feedback on how they’re doing.”
The new system cost a total of $60,000 and is the largest rifle system of any JROTC program in Indiana. The new system offers immediate feedback to the marksman on the server screens and provides spectators a visual of where the shot landed on the target. The system also immediately displays scoring for each shot for both the marksman and the audience.
Farlow stated that the previous system caused the sport to attract few fans due to the downtime between the marksmen shooting and the scores being presented.
“In the past, this was not a spectator sport because you had no idea what had happened until after everyone shot and the targets were scored, and you got the final result. It wasn’t very exciting,” said Farlow. “Now, you can watch real-time as everyone is shooting and what the scores are, how they compare to each other and how the teams are doing compared to each other. It makes it a much more exciting and interactive type of competition for spectators.”
Farlow now expects that MCS will become a center for competitions in Indiana. Previously, the team traveled to experience similar systems, but the program now expects other teams to travel to Grant County for competitions.
“We will now be quite the destination for teams from Indiana as well as the tri-state region because we are the only JROTC program in the state that has a range with this many firing points and this kind of system,” said Farlow.
MCS administration also recognized how the new system will improve the atmosphere of MCS as well as the JROTC program as a whole.
“This new technology is a huge thing for young people in our community, and it will only help our already strong team MHS marksmanship team to become even better,” said MCS director of communications Patricia Gibson. “We also expect that Marion will become a major destination for competitive shooting in our region.”
The MCS rifle team leaves for the Army JROTC National Championship Thursday. Farlow expressed that the new shooting range as well as the dedication of the cadets shows promise for a high placement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.