On Tuesday, Marion Community Schools (MCS) approved a three-year contract for Superintendent Keith Burke, formerly the interim Superintendent since Aug. 10.
The MCS school board weighed all options while Burke was still named as the interim Superintendent, but ultimately decided to move forward with Burke and approve him for the position.
Burke has worked with MCS for almost eight years. He began as a principal for Marion High School (MHS) and remained in that position for seven years. However, he was then promoted to Assistant Superintendent in May of 2021, quickly rising in the ranks thereafter, finally becoming Superintendent.
“I’m extremely excited,” said Burke. “It’s a little bit surreal. It’s just a really, really cool time for me.”
Burke stated that the interim appointment allowed him to become closer and more familiar with the school board members who expressed their excitement for his approval and the future of MCS.
“He empowered leaders to act when necessary, and he was honest and transparent with us as a board. This, as well as his long service to MCS, gave us confidence that we had the right person for this position,” said MCS board President Serafina Salamo. “I couldn’t be happier. I’m so grateful for Mr. Burke’s service and willingness to step in at this time.”
Burke claimed that he never thought he would become the Superintendent of any corporation, let alone MCS. He believed that his career in education would remain in teaching and would not expand any further.
“I think it’s kinda funny because when I first got out of college, all I wanted to do was teach and to coach football. That is what I thought the extent of my education was going to be, but as I grew maturity-wise and as an educator, I heard the calling to lead,” said Burke. “It would not have been something I initially thought for myself, but I am so happy and so fortunate to be in this position.”
Burke stated that when he moved to Marion eight years ago with his wife, he didn't think that he would stay long, let alone become the Superintendent of MCS. However, he quickly fell in love with the community of Marion and appreciated the students and faculty of MCS.
Burke took time to thank the community and focus on the MCS students who make his job possible and rewarding.
“We have great kids. We have great community support. People who aren’t around the schools sometimes don’t really get how great our kids are,” said Burke. “Now the true work begins with doing everything we can to make sure our students are prepared to go out and be something in life after school, whether that’s college or career. That’s what it’s all about, giving students our best.”
Since his time with MCS, Burke has achieved many goals that the corporation set, including implementing one-to-one technology at MHS, revitalizing the MHS campus, adding new classes, improving academic opportunities and achievements, expanding the music education program, partnering with the Marion Community School of the Arts to form the CSA Arts Academy, implementing and growing the JROTC program and much more.
According to members of the MCS board, Burke has achieved just as much during his short stint as interim Superintendent despite his limitations.
“As interim, Keith was limited in what he could do regarding strategic planning. Making this appointment permanent allows the corporation to move forward in a meaningful way and offers a sense of stability to the teachers and staff for the next few years,” said Salamo. “We were all very impressed with Keith’s performance. Through a rocky beginning to the school year, with COVID surges and numerous challenges for MCS, he remained steady and calm.”
Burke has showcased exemplary work through Indianapolis Public Schools and MCS. He has been awarded the Principal of the Year for his work at both institutions and has served as a mentor principal for the Indiana Association of School Principals.
“I think that we have so many good things going on and I think there are so many things we can improve upon,” said Burke. “It’s awesome and great to have a board that is supportive and that I enjoy working with. That’s a big piece of the puzzle.”
Burke and the board have expressed their gratitude for the community, students and faculty who have made the past two years less chaotic.
“This last year and a half has brought dramatic ups and downs in our schools, our city and our country. I am deeply grateful for our teachers and staff who continue to serve and for our families who have been kind and gracious, even when we don’t necessarily agree,” said Salamo. “Marion is a special place. I’m honored to serve here and look forward to growing together in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.