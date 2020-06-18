Just in time for 4th of July celebrations, the City of Marion clarified its rules regarding fireworks and other projectiles in public parks.
On Tuesday, Marion City Council approved an update to the city’s park rules, stating “No person shall discharge any firearms, fireworks, projectile (sic) such as bb guns, pellet guns, and sling shots or other weapons within the parks without a permit from the (park) Board.”
Marion Police Department Chief Angela Haley requested the change since officers felt the previous language was unclear and they were not sure how to proceed with a report of a juvenile shooting BB guns in Barnes Park. Haley said members of the Garfield Neighborhood Association directly petitioned her to make the change.
“We decided to clean the language up to make it clearer that no projectiles could be fired in any city park without approval first from or a permit from the parks board,” Haley said.
At a previous council meeting, members asked if this rule would also include those playing laser tag at the parks, but Haley said laser tag would still be permitted since there are no actual objects shot out of laser tag guns.
Councilman Mike Cline asked what scenarios the park board would issue a permit for, and Haley said she envisioned the possibility of Boy Scouts summer camps with archery or BB range shooting, as well as community fireworks displays operated by the park board itself.
The city’s 4th of July fireworks display is scheduled for July 3 at Ballard Field on Ind. 18, just east of downtown Marion.
Haley stressed that with the new verbiage approved, no community members will be permitted to shoot their own firecrackers, bottle rockets or other projectiles during the festivities or at any other times at the city parks.
“That will not be allowed. The other thing, we’re still in the middle of a COVID crisis. We are still in the middle of this pandemic,” she said. “The city is still strongly urging people and asking people when they do go out to enjoy the fireworks that your family should stay with your family by your vehicle; they should not be mingling and mixing.”
During a public hearing before council voted on the new park rules, two community members spoke in support of the change.
“I wanted to thank Chief Haley for acting so quickly on our request,” Jan Bowen, president of the Garfield Neighborhood Association, said. “Barnes Park, if you don’t know where it is, it’s tucked back in our neighborhood so it’s conducive for someone who would want to come out with a BB gun thinking no one could see them or with any other thing like that. So this is exactly what we were hoping for and we really appreciate and we hope that you will pass it.”
Linda Wilk, another Garfield Neighborhood Association member, said the association has done a lot of work to improve Barnes Park over the last year and was alarmed when a neighbor had BB shots fired into his car window.
“That’s not what we want. It’s not the activity we want, so I also thank Chief Haley for getting right on it,” Wilk said. “And the fireworks, yeah growing up when I was a kid we shot bottle rockets in our little cul de sac, but that’s not where we want to be today...We have great parks and I just want you to know that.”
Council President Deborah Cain commended Haley, Bowen and Wilk for working out a solution.
“Thank you Chief Haley for listening to our people in our city and hearing our concerns,” Cain said. “Also I want to thank Ms. Bowen and Ms. Wilk for all the work they did at their park. You have made it a very nice park. You put a lot of time and effort in and it doesn’t go unnoticed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.