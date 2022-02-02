The Marion City Council officially approved a 5% raise for all full-time city employees at their meeting Tuesday.
After the city brought in more revenue from the December tax draw than expected, mayor Jess Alumbaugh said he felt it was time to increase pay for all city employees.
The council had initially tabled the raises when presented on Jan. 4, and later asked the mayor and city controller Julie Flores to see if a 7% raise was possible for the fire and police departments in a budget committee meeting on Jan. 24.
“We felt in our heart and soul that 5% was the right amount. We don’t want to take any steps backward in the future,” Alumbaugh said Tuesday.
Though the administration decided against the 7% raise, captains in the fire department were given an additional $2600 in pay.
“It's high time we make that change,” Alumbaugh said. “If you get a promotion like that there should be a financial reward, not just a title.”
Councilwoman Robin Fouce said she believed the fire, police and transportation departments deserved a higher raise than the other departments.
“I think it’s a miss if there's a comparison between first responders in their profession and parks and recreation,” Fouce said. “That's not to minimize what parks and recreation does, but I think we're missing it if we want to put them all together.”
Fouce said the approaching snowstorm would show how dependent the city is on first responders.
As a former firefighter, council president Brian Cowgill said he agreed with Fouce’s statement.
“I know what that's like. I know what they're facing the next two nights,” Cowgill said. “When you're out there and your hands are just about frost-bitten, its rough.”
Cowgill asked if the raises would have any impact on their insurance, stating that the last raise given to first responders came with the doubling of their premiums.
Alumbaugh said the raise would not impact insurance, and explained that the single city employees and those with families had been paying the same deductible before the previous raises were given.
“That doesn't happen anywhere,” Alumbaugh said. “This is the way almost every business and organization is running.”
Councilwoman Deb Cain asked the mayor whether or not he had made the statement that he would veto the ordinance if the council made the amendment that would give the fire and police departments a 7% raise.
Alumbaugh confirmed that he did make the statement and it was his intent to veto the amendment if made. Alumbaugh said he trusts Flores’ opinion on the matter, and Flores had stated that the city should stick with a 5% raise.
“She's been working so hard to get us out of the financial disaster,” Alumbaugh said. “She's earned that much respect for us to pay attention when she recommends something. She's earned my respect.”
Cain said she was disappointed in the statement because it “shows contention,” when the council was not planning to make the amendment.
Councilman Gary Fordyce stated that he believed the 5% raise was commendable and thanked the administration.
Councilwoman Robin Fouce stated that she was disappointed because she had been expecting to receive numbers from the administration showing whether or not the 7% raise was possible.
Alumbaugh said he did not remember the conversation Fouce was referring to and did not know the council was expecting a report.
“That's our mistake,” Alumbaugh said. “I did not know that you were expecting those numbers.”
Fouce and Cain questioned why the salary ordinance listed both a part time and a full time account payable clerk position in the controller’s office when the 2022 budget only includes the part time employee.
Flores explained that she had been unsure if she was going to hire a part time or full time employee for the position when the budget was made. The position remains unfilled. If the city hires a full-time clerk, Flores said she would come before the council again to ask for additional appropriations. By listing both positions in the ordinance, Flores said she would not have to amend the ordinance if a fulltime employee is hired.
Marion fire chief Paul David expressed his gratitude on behalf of the firefighters for the raise.
“Thank you Mayor and Julie for doing your due diligence for getting us where we we’re at today,” David said.
