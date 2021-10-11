Friends and family cheered as 20 Marion Adult Education (MAE) graduates walked across the stage towards their diploma and their future.
Due to COVID-19, MAE had not held a graduation ceremony since November of 2018. Ninety students had since graduated and were invited to participate in the ceremony.
Jenalee Veenkant, a career coach at Marion Adult Education, said there was excitement and joy from students and family members as they celebrated their accomplishments on Friday evening. Veenkant noted that many students had children there, who got to see their parents reach their goals.
One highlight of the night for Veenkant was listening to recent graduate Helen Baxter share her story during the ceremony.
“She's someone who has a story to tell and who can tell it well,” Veenkant said. “If you're around Helen, you feel uplifted and encouraged. It's evident that she's been through a lot and she celebrates the fact that she is through it now.”
Baxter began her story by giving credit to her God for helping her through challenges and to where she is today.
“The times I thought, ‘No way, I can't do this,’ I always found out that I could,” Baxter said.
Baxter dropped out of school when she was 17 after spending months in the hospital. When she recovered from the sickness, she said she began hanging around the wrong people and soon found herself in abusive relationships and began doing drugs. Baxter met her husband, had a child, but drugs tore the family apart. Baxter later gave birth to her daughter, who was born with methamphetamines in her system. Baxter lost her children to foster care and entered family recovery court.
“I finally got the support I needed in the March of 2021,” Baxter said.
When Baxter became sober, her children were united with her.
Without a car, Baxter started walking to classes, sometimes with all three children with her in the heat of the day.
“It wasn't easy, but I persevered,” Baxter said. “I did whatever I could to make it work.”
In August of 2021, Baxter graduated from family recovery court.
“I could have just stopped there, but how could I? How could I stop there when I have come so far?” Baxter said.
Baxter recently received her high school equivalency diploma and became the PTO secretary of Allen Elementary.
“It's all thanks to God,” Baxter said. “If you feel like giving up, dont. Keep going. If you feel like you can’t do it anymore, just remember that you can.”
The students didn’t only get a diploma when they finished their program, they also got the confidence to pursue their dreams, Veenkant said.
“This isn't the end, we keep going,” Veenkant said. “We are constantly accepting more students.”
At Marion Adult Education, located at 1240 S. Adams Street, adults can earn their High School Equivalency Diploma, enroll in Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) readiness course, as well as take English Language Learners classes. Those in education can also complete their paraprofessional certification training. Students are also offered individualized career coaching. All services are free.
