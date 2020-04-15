Marion High School JROTC Cadet Josiah Hamilton was awarded a U.S. Army’s three-year ROTC Scholarship valued at approximately $70,000.
Students awarded the scholarships can choose to attend any college or university that has an Army ROTC Program, and the money can be used to pay for tuition, room and board, books and fees. Additionally, the cadets will receive a monthly stipend to cover incidental costs.
“It was an honor to be selected,” said Hamilton, who has chosen to attend Purdue University.
Hamilton said he selected Purdue because of its “phenomenal cyber-security program,” his intended major..
The Army evaluates scholarship applicants on their academic performance, athletic achievements, and demonstrated leadership.
The scholarship recipients must enroll in ROTC for all four years of college. Upon graduation, they will be commissioned as Second Lieutenants in the U.S. Army and have to serve either on active duty or in the reserve components of the Army (Army Reserves or National Guard).
Approximately 9,000 high school seniors apply each year for the Army ROTC Scholarships. Only about 2,000 scholarships are awarded each year.
Commenting on why he wanted to become an Army officer, Hamilton said: “It’s about giving back, in my mind. You are a designated leader, and with that you also are a servant to those under, around, and above you. It's really about giving back to those who gave to me and beyond.”
Lt. Col. David Farlow, Senior Army Instructor for the Marion High School JROTC program expressed pride in Cadet Hamilton’s accomplishment.
“I was not at all surprised that Josiah was awarded the Army Scholarship,” Farlow said. “Josiah is one of our best JROTC cadets ever! He is an excellent leader, scholar, and athlete. And you will not find a more morally strong young man. He will make a fine Army officer.”
Reflecting on the award, Hamilton said he was thankful to those who taught him the abilities to get this far and achieve these great things.
The Marion High JROTC program is in its ninth year and has produced eight cadets who have been awarded ROTC scholarships in just the last six years. The total value of the ROTC scholarships earned so far by MHS students is nearly $900,000.
