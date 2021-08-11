On Friday night, Doug Wimbish will perform in Belgium for over 10,000 people. On Saturday, he will fly to Marion, Indiana and perform for free.
Members of the local Marion band, Glostik Willy, had the dream of hosting a music festival like Marion has never experienced before. Wimbish and many other musicians decided to help Glostik Willy make it happen.
From 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday and 2:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, bands – including Funk Factory and Zoo Trippin – will be performing at Ballard Field, located at 799 E. 3rd St.
Jay Moe, the guitarist for Glostik Willy, said his band has been performing in cities across the U.S. for years, and has always wanted to bring quality music performances to their hometown.
“I'm constantly around communities that have big entertainment industries and programs. I would like to see something like that in our city,” Moe said. “We have all the production equipment sitting there. We just decided to pull it all out and see if we could throw a big free show.”
Moe said the show will feature a “massive” stage, a full lights show, LED video wall, a state of the art sound system, and bands from around the Midwest.
Moe said he is expecting at least 800 attendees this year, and hopes to grow the event into something bigger in the future.
“This event is just to get everything out and show the community and the city what we are capable of,” Moe said.
Moe hopes to put on more consistent performances in the future, and eventually start an after school program for kids.
“It's just unacceptable in my mind that we don't do more,” Moe said. “Just with how big Marion is, and how many talented people are in the community, we're just kinda wasting that resource.”
The bands are volunteering their time and equipment because they believe in Moe’s vision, he said.
“They just want to see it flourish as well,” he said. “We just need someone to say I'll take a 20,000 dollar pay cut and put all my gear out there for free just so we can have a good time in the community.”
The event will also feature free camping. For more information, email jaymoe@glostikwilly.com.
“We hope everybody in the community comes out and has a good time and really picks up what we're doing out there,” Moe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.