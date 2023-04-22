The City of Marion announced Friday that it has been awarded a one million dollar Community Crossing Matching Grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
In a letter dated April 10, Governor Eric Holcomb and INDOT Commissioner Michael Smith signed the preliminary approval for funding to match the City’s commitment to improve the infrastructure within the City of Marion, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.