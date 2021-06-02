Downtown Marion will be the site of one of five statewide locations of the Indiana Arts Commission's On-Ramp workshop for individual Indiana-based artists. Fifteen accepted applicants will be led by a team of artists from the Marion Arts Commission, Marion Design Company, Clique Creative Services, Henrik Soderstrom Studio and Echo Gallery in an intensive entrepreneur training session from July 15-17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at Lark's Song in downtown Marion.
The workshop, led by creatives for creatives, will guide artists through best business practices while creating good work to empower a healthy, creative economy.
