A group of Marion artists were featured in the “64 North from Here” group show at the Harrison Center in Indianapolis during their First Friday event on June 3.

“Located just 64 miles north of the Harrison Center is a town rich with stories told by artists who call Marion home,” reads the show’s description on the Harrison Center’s website. “This collection of visual stories told through paintings, collages, maps, and three-dimensional works will spark your curiosity about this small Indiana town.”

