Henrik Soderstrom’s contemporary sculpture titled “Magician’s Nephew” after the C.S. Lewis novel. Soderstrom hopes the piece “sparks people’s imagination and that they see miraculous events in ordinary places.”
Wendy Puffer of Marion Design Co. digitally printed and framed an old map of Marion on matte paper.
Bruce Campbell’s displayed work presents a variety of traditionally two-dimensional materials in three-dimensional mediums.
A group of Marion artists were featured in the “64 North from Here” group show at the Harrison Center in Indianapolis during their First Friday event on June 3.
“Located just 64 miles north of the Harrison Center is a town rich with stories told by artists who call Marion home,” reads the show’s description on the Harrison Center’s website. “This collection of visual stories told through paintings, collages, maps, and three-dimensional works will spark your curiosity about this small Indiana town.”
