In an effort to keep schools open as continuously as possible, Marion Community Schools (MCS) will hold in-person instruction only four days a week for the first semester of the school year.
Superintendent Brad Lindsay said beginning Aug. 14, all students will do online eLearning at home on each Friday through the end of the first semester Dec. 18. While students will not be on campus on Fridays, he said staff members will still come into work and communicate and teach students at home, train, collaborate and do additional cleaning as needed.
“That becomes something now that’s certain in uncertain times,” Lindsay said of Friday eLearning. “The reality is we’re trying to keep school operations going, and this is part of our mitigation strategy. But also we want to keep learning going.”
Extracurricular activities like sports and clubs will still occur on campus on Fridays as that week’s situation and guidelines permit on a case by case basis, Lindsay said.
Lindsay said MCS will also be complying with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order requiring all employees and students grades three and up to wear a mask at all times with certain exceptions, and it is still recommended that younger students wear masks as much as possible.
The district plans to follow state guidance of keeping desks for younger students at least 3 feet apart in a classroom where all desks are facing the same way, he said.
As of Wednesday, about 1,100 MCS students have opted to learn from home full time through the Giant Online Academy, while approximately 2,500 students have opted to return to school on campus, Lindsay said.
Lindsay said on-campus students in grades kindergarten through four will be sent home with their devices each Thursday to conduct eLearning the next day, while students in fifth through 12th grade already are permitted to take their devices home each day.
After a student athlete’s positive COVID-19 test result led to some other students and coaches being quarantined recently, Lindsay said an employee who had been on campus tested positive last week, leading to six other employees being required to quarantine since they were 6 feet apart or less from the individual for 15 minutes or more.
Lindsay said these recent incidents highlight how district employees, students and families need to be ready to be flexible and adjust as various sections of the population are advised to quarantine as needed or other guidelines arise.
“We’re preparing to be flexible and agile we’re going to keep communication flowing every single day and weekly. We’ve got to keep communication going. We’re asking for collaboration and cooperation,” he said. “Families, please be prepared for stops in school operations when that occurs, but we’re doing everything we can to keep schools open and keep learning going.”
Due to the guidelines of anyone within 6 feet of a positive case for 15 minutes or more within a 48-hour period being required to quarantine, Lindsay asked any community member interested in helping keep schools operational to volunteer as a substitute.
“If you know people of high character and commitment that are willing to care for kids, as a classroom, food service, transportation, custodial/maintenance sub, we need subs, and that would help us keep operations going whenever there are quarantines,” he said.
The first day of school for MCS is Wednesday, Aug. 5. On Aug. 5-7, students in grades kindergarten through four will be dismissed early at 1:30 p.m. and students grades five through 12 will be dismissed at 2:45 p.m. Aug. 7 will be the only in-person Friday of instruction for the semester as of now, Lindsay said.
“Because they’re our first days, we want to problem solve and collaborate and debrief and present the best possible experience for your child and family as we move forward with the on-campus learning,” Lindsay said of the reason for the early dismissals. “We want our students on campus, we’re just trying to find ways to make that happen.”
