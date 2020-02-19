WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation will award $2.26 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants to seven airports in Indiana, including the Marion Municipal Airport. This investment in Indiana's airports is part of a $520.5 million national investment in America's airports that was announced by Chao.
This $520.5 million in federal support to airports across the country will help to keep the nation's airports in good shape and make air travel a better experience for passengers, Chao said.
