Manor Anniversary
Robert “Mick” and Billie Manor celebrate 60 years together. Married August 10, 1963, the couple has lived in Upland and Marion for over 55 years. They both served as educators throughout their careers and are founding members of The River Church. They continue to teach life lessons through their long-standing example of love and commitment to each other, their family, and their community.

