Officers avoided injuries after a Marion man used a semi-automatic rifle to shoot at officers before he was later found dead in the bathroom Monday.
Police say the man, whose identity was withheld pending an investigation, refused to stop for a traffic violation at the intersection of Ind. 18 and Bethlehem Road, leading officers on a pursuit to a trailer at Summit Village Park around 10:15 a.m. Feb. 14.
The suspect entered the home at 246 N. 500 E. Lot 105, leaving a passenger in the vehicle. Police say the suspect refused to exit the house and “possibly had active warrants,” according to a Marion Police Department (MPD) release.
Marion Emergency Response Team members entered the residence after failed attempts to convince the man to leave the home. The suspect, armed with a long-barreled, semi-automatic rifle met the officers with gunfire, failing to comply with officer demands to drop the weapon, according to MPD.
Officers retreated and began to use a phone to communicate with him. Detectives eventually lost communication with the suspect, so they called in the Indiana State Police (ISP) SWAT team.
ISP breached the front door and located the suspect deceased in the bathroom.
The investigation is ongoing through ISP.
No bystanders were injured in the incident.
This story will be updated once police identify the suspect.
