An 11-year-old was shot Monday morning after returning home from a weekend at his grandmother’s house, according to Marion Police Department reports.
Police say the 11-year-old boy was shot by his mother’s boyfriend, identified as 32-year-old Joshua Kinder, while entering his home through an overhead garage door. Police say the incident occurred around 6:45 a.m. on the 3200 block of South Harvey Street in Marion.
The 11-year-old boy was transferred to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis for additional treatment after he was transported to Marion Health initially. Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.
Kinder reportedly “believed the victim to be an intruder attempting to gain entry into the residence,” according to police reports.
“When the victim entered the residence from the garage, Mr. Kinder shot the victim,” Marion Police Department officials wrote in a press release.
The victim’s mother reportedly provided the transportation of her son to the hospital.
Marion Police Department officials say the investigation is still active.
No information was provided regarding the type of weapon used in the incident. Police did not disclose the location of the gunshot wound.
Hospital officials refused to update the condition of the victim as of deadline Tuesday.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
For updates, check Chronicle-Tribune.com. Any information updated online will appear in print at a later date.
