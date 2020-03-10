A triple murder suspect was found guilty Tuesday on all charges related to the killing of Javon Blackwell and his two sons.
The case against Lemere Joseph Jones, 30, of South Bend, took an “unusual” turn, according to Grant County Superior Court 1 Judge Jeffrey D. Todd, after Jones waived his right to a jury trial during the jury selection process on Monday, changing it to a bench trial.
Because of the change, Todd was able to rule on the case himself.
Todd found Jones guilty of three counts of murder, armed robbery, a Level 3 felony, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, a Level 3 felony.
During the trial, the court heard testimony from a number of law enforcement officers involved in the initial investigation as well as friends and family of the Blackwells.
The murders took place on Dec. 30, 2018.
“Christmas 2018 was the last day Diana Scott kissed her babies,” Jamie Lee Moore, attorney for the State of Indiana, said.
According to witness testimony, Scott dropped her boys, 12-year-old Javon Jr. and 11-year-old Jayzon, off at Javon Sr.’s home on the 2600 block of South Gallatin Street on Christmas Day.
She said the three were supposed to check in to a hotel for a few days, as the bathroom in the home was under construction.
Scott said she texted one of her sons early on Dec. 30 to say she loves him.
A security camera located at the residence across the street caught footage of a white Chevy Impala pulling up to the front of the Blackwell residence at approximately 10:42 a.m. on Dec. 30.
According to state attorneys, the Impala left at approximately 10:49 a.m.
Shortly after, the camera recorded Jeffrey Allen Bryant arriving. Bryant testified that he was doing work on Blackwell’s bathroom.
According to Bryant, he let himself into the home and began working, careful not to disturb the Blackwells, who he thought were asleep.
Attorneys said Javon Blackwell Sr.’s mother, Rebecca Jones, came to the house at approximately 1:07 p.m.
Rebecca Jones testified that her initial thought was that they were all asleep.
“It took a few moments to realize something wasn’t right,” she said.
She said that she first noticed one of the boys, Jayzon, slumped forward over the arm of a recliner with his shirt off.
She said she went to tell him it was too cold and to put a shirt on, but then she noticed something on the back of his head.
When she realized none of them were waking up, she called the police.
Multiple officers from the Marion Police Department gave testimonies, as well as Indiana State Police officer and then-Grant County Coroner Chris Butche.
According to testimonies, all three victims died of gunshot wounds, specifically to the head.
Detectives determined that stippling marks on one of the boys indicated he’d been shot at close range.
Thanks to the camera footage, investigators were able to locate one of the suspects, Lemere Jones, based on the white Impala.
According to MPD Capt. Mark Stefanatos, Jones did not immediately disclose his involvement.
As Stefanatos was describing the autopsy reports for Javon, Javon Jr. and Jayzon at the trial, Jones cried into the collar of his jumpsuit.
Tensions in the courtroom rose as Stefanatos listed the causes and manners of the victims’ deaths.
“I’ve got to get out of here,” Jones said.
Though Jones waived his right to testify and asked to be taken back to the jail, Todd said Stefanatos should proceed.
Throughout the investigation, law enforcement officers uncovered texts messages between the suspects, some of which included images of items that were stolen from the Blackwell home, like a blue Michael Kors bag witnesses say Javon Sr. had previously purchased from Jones.
Stefanatos said that Jones eventually wanted to speak with him, requesting to be transferred from the jail to the Marion Police Department and given some food from McDonald’s.
“He told me, ‘I’m about to clear everything up for you,’” Stefanatos said.
During the interrogation, which was recorded and played at the trial, Jones said he and two other suspects planned to rob Javon Sr.
In the video, Jones said he dropped the two other suspects off in the alley behind the Blackwell house and went to the front door.
Jones said Javon Sr. let him in and Jones pretended to get some water from the kitchen so he could let the other suspects in through the back door.
According to the video, Jones claimed one of the other suspects came in and shot the two boys and shot Javon Sr. after he reached for his own gun.
“These kids weren’t supposed to be in there … I didn’t want them to kill those kids, man,” Jones said in the video, saying that he would have tried to put a stop to the plan if he’d known.
He said he thought the boys were playing video games online at the time of the incident.
"They weren’t paying attention to no one,” Jones said in the video.
While listening to the video, one spectator stood and approached Jones, threatening him.
The individual was escorted out, with Todd reminding everyone that while the case is emotional, he would not tolerate any misconduct.
In the video, Jones said that they grabbed some things from the Blackwell house and left.
Jones said that afterwards, all the suspects returned to his residence, changed their clothes and burned their old clothes.
Detectives found traces of burnt clothing in a "burn barrel" belonging to one of the suspects.
Jones’s sentencing date will be determined on Thursday.
As of deadline Tuesday, jury trials for the other two suspects are not set to take place until June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.