A Grant County jury found a South Bend man guilty of charges including three counts of murder for his part in the 2018 killing of a father and his two sons.
According to previous Chronicle-Tribune reports and court documents, Demetrius Jemere Jackson and Lemere Joseph Jones went to the South Gallatin Street home of Javon Blackwell, 42, on Dec. 30, 2018 armed with a 9 mm handgun. Blackwell, along with his sons Javon Blackwell, Jr., 12, and Jayzon Blackwell, 11, were shot and killed, and the two men also reportedly took a phone, watch and miscellaneous guns from the residence, according to previous reports.
