More than a year after 30-year-old Deandre J. Oliver of Marion was found dead on a city street, Marion Police Department officers have arrested a man and charged him with Oliver’s murder.
According to MPD Deputy Chief Stephen Dorsey, Cody Ryan Hickman, 29, of Marion was located and arrested during a vehicle traffic stop. Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Evan Hammond filed the case against Hickman in Grant Circuit Court, and Judge Mark Spitzer authorized the arrest warrant, Dorsey said.
Hickman is facing charges of murder; felony murder; robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 2 felony; battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony, according to Dorsey. He is being held at the Grant County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Police found Oliver’s body outside in the 2000 block of South Meridian Street at approximately 8 a.m. on Feb. 25, 2020, according to previous Chronicle-Tribune reports. Dorsey, who also serves as Grant County Coroner, said at the time that an autopsy determined the cause of death to be multiple stab wounds with the manner of death ruled a homicide.
In previous Chronicle-Tribune reports, Dorsey stated Hickman was questioned by MPD officers as a person of interest in Oliver’s death on Feb. 27, 2020, but Hickman reportedly refused to speak with police about the Oliver investigation at that time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
