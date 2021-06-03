A Marion man is facing charges including child exploitation after a recent Marion Police Department investigation.
According to information filed in the case, Jeremiah Louis McCollum, 44, of Marion reportedly knowingly possessed a digitized image depicting sexual conduct by a victim less than 18 “that lacks serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value” on May 28.
