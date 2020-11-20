Main Street Marion, Indiana will sponsor and host a weeklong virtual trivia event to promote local businesses for Small Business Saturday. The event is being held in conjunction with the statewide Indiana Main Street Small Business Saturday virtual promotion.
Designed to promote and support the hardworking local businesses in our community, Main Street Marion’s Know Your Downtown Trivia event will run on the Main Street Marion, Indiana Facebook page from Monday, Nov. 23 through Saturday Nov. 28, 2020. Participants will be able to compete virtually for $600 in total gift card and donated prizes to support the downtown economy. The winners of the contest will be notified by close of business on Monday Nov. 30, 2020.
