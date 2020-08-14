A Madison-Grant teacher and parent Monday raised concerns to the school board on how the district prepared for and executed its transportation plan over the first few days of school, but officials say they are continuing to make improvement after a rocky start.
TJ Herniak, Madison-Grant Teachers Association president and a parent of two M-G students, said it was “alarming” to see the problems that were occurring with busing, pickup and dropoff when the school year began. According to Herniak, there was a lack of communication between the administration and bus drivers, teachers and parents that created confusion leading up to the first day of school.
“The governing board and administration should be ashamed of yourselves,” he said. “Because if we as teachers have to help develop a plan that would work for our students, then we would.”
According to Herniak, the afternoon pickup time at Summitville Elementary School was especially chaotic on the first day of school Aug. 7.
“We had students walking off the sidewalk and into the staff parking lot and across Mill Street to get to their buses. We also had teachers standing in the road to stop cars without protective equipment or reflective vests to allow students to reach their buses safely,” he said. “Parents doing car ride pick up were driving straight through the bus area.”
Superintendent Scott Deetz acknowledged pickup time took longer than expected due to several issues, but the top priority was the safety of the students.
“First, we have multiple layers happening - new routes, new drivers and students who need to switch buses. Also, at Summitville we have very young students who may have been brought to school in the morning by parents, and so dismissal is their very first experience with a bus,” Deetz said in an email to the Chronicle-Tribune. “It's definitely their first experience with strangers in masks at the end of a long day. Our process moved more slowly.”
Herniak said both elementary buildings had incorrect information on what bus number kids should be getting on at the end of the day Aug. 7, and the transfers at the junior/senior high have been confusing for students and teachers alike on what bus students should be transferring to.
Deetz said teachers not knowing which students were taking which buses at the start of the school day was an issue that the district will “definitely rectify” at the start of next school year.
“They didn't receive this until early afternoon on the first day and is much later than we normally distribute. We now have these procedures established and we will have these in our teachers' hands much earlier this year,” he said.
Deetz said on top of all of the expected changes, there were also students that needed to be added to the transportation plan who hadn’t enrolled before the first day of school or that switched from virtual to in-person learning that day.
“This absolutely impacted our bus assignments,” he said. “With all this happening, we wanted to make sure we wouldn’t let the buses go at every location until we were good to go at all of them.”
As a parent, Herniak said he’s glad he put the time and effort in to make sure his children knew where they needed to be and what buses they should be getting on.
“My kindergartener was scared to death to get on that bus last Friday and so was I. She wasn’t just scared because of COVID-19, it was from the fact that there was zero transparency in the development of a transportation plan and I had no idea how it was going to work,” Herniak said. “I’m thankful my kids didn’t experience the trauma that some kids experienced of being on the wrong bus and not knowing where they were going.”
Herniak said a member of the teacher’s association was appointed to serve on the transportation committee that was working on developing the plans for pickup and dropoff, busing and transfers from the junior/senior high school to the elementary buildings. The transportation committee never met, however, and Herniak said the administration did not ask for teachers’ input at all and did not inform teachers of any parts of the plan until late July.
“I find it upsetting that our district administrators did not seek or see it important to include the input of teachers, some of which have been coordinating pickups and dropoffs of their students for years and years at their school,” Herniak said. “They are the ones carrying out the plan, but they had no say in the plan. That makes no sense to us.”
Deetz said the districtwide transportation committee never ended up meeting because between COVID-19 protocols and other issues it was determined many transportation decisions would vary based on each building. Teachers gave input at planning meetings for their building, Deetz said, and one Summitville teacher’s suggestion on moving buses to a safer location was adopted into the plan.
“We had the principals work with the teachers as needed, because not every building experienced multiple changes,” he said. “We did present the transportation plan in advance to teachers in each building, and during these feedback sessions (grade level meetings) sought to make changes for safety and to ensure their thoroughness prior to the teacher training on these newly-adapted plans.”
Deetz said while there were some large issues at the start of school, the district is continuing to adjust daily and becoming more efficient while keeping students safe. He said dismissal time took six minutes on Thursday compared to 18 minutes on the first day of school, and students as a whole are spending a little less time on buses overall because of route adjustments that get them from school to home more quickly.
“We are making improvements each day, and look forward to a smooth week ahead,” he said. “While we had initial delays, I'd like to thank our transportation team and teachers for making this happen...We hope to improve our times to get students home even more smoothly and safely than ever before at Madison-Grant.”
