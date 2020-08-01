Marion, IN (46952)

Today

Thundershowers following a period of rain early. High 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.