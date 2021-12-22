Two Marion locals will perform in the Rose Bowl in California on Jan. 1 with musicians from around the world.
The Salvation Army is sending two local musicians to be a part of the national band that will be celebrating its 101st year of attending the event.
Corwin Daniels, a Mississinewa High School graduate, began playing the euphonium after meeting with the music teacher at the Salvation Army in 2009. He plays the euphonium and studies voice performance in college, and plans to continue his career in music upon graduation.
Lydia Welch is an 18-year-old high school graduate who just recently qualified to attend the Rose Bowl. Welch plays the baritone and reflects her father’s musical talents, who is also involved with the Salvation Army.
“(Welch) has just been such a sunspot,” said Daniels. “She’s overall a fantastic musician and an even better person. I sometimes wish that I could be as cheery as she is a lot of times.”
Salvation Army pastor and corps officer Michaela Lendt previously attended the Rose Bowl and has worked closely with Welch and Daniels to coordinate their departure and preparedness for the event.
“I’m so excited and proud of them to be able to go. It’s an honor to be able to be selected and have the time and finances to be able to go,” said Lendt. “I could not be happier for them. I am so excited for them, and I’m very excited to watch them on TV here from Marion.”
The Rose Bowl is a college football game that is accompanied by a parade, known as the Tournament of Roses, according to Lendt, and a sight-seeing experience for those invited to join.
Participants are selected by the Rose Bowl organizers if they believe musicians are up to their caliber. Lendt was contacted in October by the organizers to recruit Welch and Daniels for the experience. Organizers do not accept applications, so Lendt was excited to be contacted about Welch and Daniel’s participation.
“It wasn’t a guarantee, but it was a hope. They have the ability. They’re both beautiful players of their instruments. They’re young and able, so I was hoping they’d be able to go,” said Lendt. “It’s a humbling experience to be chosen to represent where you’re from and be chosen to represent your state in your division.”
2022 will be the third time Daniels attends the Rose Bowl, but he commented how the experience changes every year due to the variety of people and talent, so he is excited to delve deeper into the experience itself.
“I’m just super excited. I’ve got the opportunity to go a couple times before, but I love California, and I love the opportunity to go,” said Daniels. “I just consider myself really lucky and blessed to have the opportunity this year.”
Since his first attendance in 2016 when he was only 16 years old, Daniels stated that he has found a new appreciation for the experience due to his understanding of the cultures and the costs associated with the event.
“Just as a musician I’ve gotten so much better. As a person, I feel like I have a deeper appreciation for it now that I’ve gotten the opportunity to go multiple times,” said Daniels. “Now, I can appreciate the people there. I can appreciate the culture there. I can appreciate how much it costs to travel and how wonderful it is that I get to go.”
The Salvation Army band that attends the Rose Bowl is composed of members from across the nation. However, the Salvation Army also sends an international band that works alongside the national band. In previous years, bands have attended from Japan, China, Europe, Africa and more.
Daniels holds a unique perspective of music, expressing that music is a spiritual experience for anyone, regardless of faith, ethnicity or culture. Daniels stated that the Rose Bowl experience is an indication of this interconnectedness that music can bring to different communities.
“Everything is music and it’s something that unites us as a uniquely human language,” said Daniels. “It’s been with us since the day we got here. It’s like our best friend.”
The Tournament of Roses is a competition, but Lendt expressed that the Salvation Army bands attend for the experience rather than to win. Daniels agreed with Lendt and stated that the parade was a way to showcase talent and promote fun for musicians across the world.
Welch and Daniels will leave Marion on Dec. 28 and experience the culture present in California before the parade of Jan. 1.
“It’s great to see them be rewarded in this way and be given a blessing and an opportunity to experience something new,” said Lendt. “They can go experience God’s creation for music and a little bit of competition in the Rose Bowl.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.