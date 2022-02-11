Senator Mike Braun visited Grant County on Friday to discuss federal issues at the local level. One of the main topics of discussion was the vaccine mandate and COVID’s effect on healthcare workers and patients.
Marion Health CEO Stephanie Hilton-Siebert and Family Service Society executive director Lisa Dominisse joined the conversation by detailing how the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers has impacted their organizations.
According to the officials, the vaccine mandate caused the organizations to terminate a few employees who did not comply with the mandate. According to Dominisse, the mandate resulted in the termination of four employees and only 224 employees are still employed at the organization.
“I did lead the effort against vaccine mandates meaning that you’re gonna be forced to take them and implement that in your business down to 100 employees. If you didn’t, you get fired. I thought that was government gone wild,” said Braun.
One of the main concerns expressed by the Senator and the other officials was the loss of employees. Braun stated that many of the governors in states across the nation decided not to implement or support vaccine mandates due to the employee shortage that the nation is still experiencing.
Hilton-Siebert expressed concerns during the meeting that the healthcare organizations across the nation are experiencing employee shortages. With a vaccine mandate, the employee shortage may increase as employees refuse to get the vaccine.
“We are one of the lowest healthcare providers in the state cost-wise,” said Hilton-Siebert. “We’re an employer. I have 1,400 employees, but we are also providing the service. We have a very clear picture of what goes on.”
Officials stated that some employees were able to bypass the mandate by shifting to 100 percent remote work. However, this rule limited the employees to only working remotely. If an employee set foot on the campus in question, they would face the possibility of termination due to the mandate.
Hilton-Siebert commented that the new Marion Health facility that will be erected off of I-69 will employ 150 new people. She expressed that the employee shortage caused by the layoffs is impacting the community.
“One of our main reasons in (building the new facility) is being able to grow our local community,” said Hilton-Siebert. “Looking at it from one of the most depressed areas in the state, we’re seeing the need to be able to help.”
Braun also reflected on his business prowess in healthcare. Braun operated a business before becoming a Senator, and he continuously stressed that business owners should consider altering the employees from healthcare newbies into healthcare consumers by educating them of the impacts that healthcare can have on their lives.
Braun expressed that many people expect that their problems will be solved by healthcare insurance but do not want to face the consequences of their actions. Braun stated that he implemented a healthcare plan that covered major operations rather than mundane situations, such as cuts and bruises, to encourage his employees to pursue healthcare as a means rather than a simple solution.
“Most people aren’t interested in healthy lifestyle choices. They just want to get fixed whenever they have an issue, and they don’t want to pay for much of it as a consumer,” said Braun.
Officials and Braun collaborated on the topic of healthcare and the extent that the federal government can address the issues affecting the rural communities of Indiana. Braun stated that he will consider the issues and will address them to the best of his ability.
