The Grant County Health Department will be partnering with state Rep. Ann Vermilion (R-Marion) and local college students and professors to conduct long term COVID-19 testing and data analysis through the end of the year.
Grant County Health Officer William David Moore told Grant County Commissioners Monday the health department will be hiring Vermilion through her health care consulting firm Vermilion Group from June through December to oversee several initiatives.
“It’s just in its development of stages,” Moore said of the program. “I am so grateful that we have someone of Ann Vermilion’s caliber to help initiate this.”
Commissioners approved the filing of a grant application with the United Way of Grant County (UWGC) to supplement the new program. Moore said United Way grants of $8,000 and $40,000 will help get the program started. The $40,000 represents Vermilion’s contractual fee from now through the end of the year, according to Moore.
UWGC Executive Director Alicia Hazelwood said the nonprofit received $400,000 from the Indiana United Way as part of a $30 million distribution statewide from the Lilly Endowment for economic relief and COVID-19 initiatives.
“We did receive the initial grant application from Dr. Moore’s office to sort of start the project that he was just talking about, and we’re really excited to see what that looks like going forward,” Hazelwood told commissioners.
Moore said the centerpiece of Vermilion’s work would be to help the health department in evidence-based oversight of the county’s reopening and offering suggestions as more data becomes available.
“Without an outside program like this we don’t really have a way of providing leadership in the community as this continues,” Moore said. He previously said regular health department staff members had full plates before COVID-19 and do not have the time to conduct in-depth analysis.
A part of this data gathering would include helping to set up and operate a county-sponsored COVID-19 testing site to fill in the gap when the state-run site at the YMCA leaves town within the next few weeks.
“The state will be here at least through this week and perhaps into next week, but that is very fluid and I’m not sure where they’re going to be,” Moore said. “But by the time that they’re gone, we’ll be a short distance away from being able to have at least some testing that’s available here.”
Moore said while the current state testing is available essentially to anyone who wants a test, the county’s testing will initially be more limited but will hopefully last long term through the end of the year. Vermilion and a team of unpaid college interns will be coordinating the testing site, but Moore said local EMTs will conduct the actual tests.
Vermilion will serve as a team leader and coordinate with Indiana Wesleyan University’s Dr. Philip Renfroe, assistant professor of public health, and Dr. Barbara Ihrke, vice president of academic affairs in IWU's School of Nursing and county health board chairwoman, to give students a “boots on the ground” experience, Moore said. Several students have reached out to the health department about internship opportunities, and Moore said this program will allow the county’s work fighting a pandemic to be a teaching resource.
“These are college students who are pre-med majors, who are health administration majors, social work majors, that will be learning and doing the work under the guidance of Ann Vermilion,” he said. “And what we will have is local people, local kids who will develop an outstanding expertise who will be in a great position when they go on to graduate from the experience that they’re going to have of setting this program up.”
Students will be involved in the testing center, data gathering and analysis, tracing of the virus and any potential outbreaks in the community and interviewing of those in the community affected by COVID-19, from mild cases all the way to families who have lost loved ones, in order to tell the story of COVID-19 through people rather than through hard data and numbers alone.
“If we were to reach for the stars, we want them to perhaps write a publishable paper about understanding what’s going on in Grant County, including if there's a discrepancy in how COVID impacts certain segments of the population, specifically the minority population in Grant County, if there’s a difference and if so why and what other things can we do to look at it,” Moore said.
The health department is continuing to look for other grant opportunities, whether that is through the United Way, Community Foundation of Grant County or other entities, to supplement additional expenses that may arise over the course of the work like additional supplies, paying for the testing fees for individuals without insurance and more, according to Moore.
The students will work in groups of four, and Moore said the initial group will most likely finish their work at the end of August as they begin to return to school. New groups of students from Indiana Wesleyan and Taylor University could potentially continue on with Vermilion during the fall semester.
Commissioner Mark Bardsley said he believes the program will make Grant County a leader statewide in staying ahead of COVID-19 as the year progresses.
“There are maybe a handful of counties in the state that are looking at this type of an aggressive survey of what’s going on in their county,” he said. “The state health department has indicated they can’t get us that kind of data. So the brainstorming that’s gone on with the health department, they’re saying we really want to know effectively what is going on in our community and the grants that are potentially available to us will just shoot us that far ahead in understanding what’s going on in our county with our people, how we can respond to these times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.