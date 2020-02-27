The Marion High School guidance counselor facing charges involving an alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor is considered low risk and could be released from jail soon as he awaits trial, according to court documents.
Ryan C. Vermilion, 46, was arrested Sunday after officers with the Wells County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) found he’d reportedly exchanged sexual messages with a juvenile.
According to a pretrial service report, Vermilion has been rated Tuesday as a Category 1 on the Indiana Risk Assessment System, which is the lowest category on the scale.
Wells County Circuit Court Judge Kenton W. Kiracofe signed off on a document stating the conditions of bail and pretrial release, mandating that Vermilion appear at all future court proceedings, maintain contact and necessary information with his attorney, refrain from using or possessing drugs or alcohol during court events and refrain from violating the law.
Though documents indicate Vermilion could be released soon, dispatcher Evan D. Holliday with the WCSO confirmed he was still being held at the Wells County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
A WCSO press release Monday stated Vermilion’s bond was initially set at $240,000. Court records state Vermilion filed a motion for discovery and a motion for bond reduction on Thursday. The Chronicle-Tribune was unable to obtain a copy of the motions as of deadline Thursday.
Vermilion is facing 12 counts of vicarious sexual gratification, all Level 4 felonies, and 12 counts of child exploitation, all Level 5 felonies, according to court documents.
Police reports state officers first became aware of the inappropriate relationship on Feb. 18, after the principal of a Wells County school confiscated an iPad from a student and began looking through it, finding a series of inappropriate conversations.
An investigation narrative states that the student met Vermilion on a chatroom website in early January, where he allegedly posed as a teenage boy named “Will Ryan.”
The victim stated they truly believed the person they were talking to was of similar age, according to the narrative.
“It was extremely apparent the person identifying as Will Ryan was not Will Ryan,” an investigator wrote. “He was a grown adult male and had specific interests in (the victim) that were almost entirely sexual in nature.”
At some point while talking with the victim, Vermilion allegedly posed as “Will Ryan’s uncle” and told the victim that Will Ryan had died of cancer, according to the investigation narrative.
In addition to allegedly asking for explicit photos, investigators claim Vermilion reportedly detailed the inappropriate things he wanted to do to the victim.
Reports allege that Vermilion had talked to the victim about meeting in person, including going to the victim’s house or taking the victim out of the country.
The report states the victim disclosed their age on at least two separate occasions.
According to the investigation narrative, these conversations continued up until the victim’s iPad was taken.
Wells County Sheriff Scott Holliday said Thursday that contrary to rumors being circulated online, law enforcement does not believe Vermilion is connected with any other crimes at this time, and the ongoing case has remained under the jurisdiction of Wells County’s law enforcement and court system.
The Monday WCSO press release stated that department officials believe this was an isolated incident involving a specific juvenile, with no other juveniles involved.
“Said charges are merely accusations and Vermilion is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty,” the press release states.
Kiracofe was unavailable for comment as of deadline Thursday.
The Wells County Probation Office declined to respond to media requests.
David Glickfield and Nathan David Meeks, both of Marion, are representing Vermilion in the ongoing case, according to court records. Court records state a status of counsel hearing is scheduled for March 10 at 8 a.m. and a pretrial conference is scheduled for April 22 at 1 p.m.
