A Marion man faces charges including resisting law enforcement with a vehicle after leading Marion Police Department (MPD) officers on a high-speed chase.
MPD Deputy Chief Stephen Dorsey said an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2009 GMC pickup truck driven by Charles G. Riddle, 48, at approximately 8:41 p.m. Monday. Riddle failed to yield to the police lights near 11th and Michigan streets, and the officer then activated his siren and told dispatch he was in pursuit of a vehicle, Dorsey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.