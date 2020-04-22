Three Marion individuals are facing charges after an investigation found the trio was attempting to smuggle illegal narcotics into the Grant County Jail.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the Grant County Joint Effort Against Narcotics (JEAN) Team began an investigation of trafficking with an inmate in mid-February after a detective had intercepted phone calls and text messages between Jazzlyn Randi Davis, 23, Corey Oneal Harvey and inmate Casee Oliver Stone, 30, who was booked into the jail in December on two Level 6 felony invasion of privacy charges.
The affidavit states Stone allegedly told Harvey in the messages how to glue a bag of methamphetamine into the bottom of a manila envelope. Stone then allegedly told Davis to obtain Stone’s old legal documents and put them inside the doctored envelope to give to Stone’s lawyer, David Glickfield, who would pass the contraband to his client at a Feb. 13 Marion City Court hearing.
Investigators found this was the third attempt the three individuals attempted to traffic drugs into the county jail, with the first attempt ending in someone else taking the drugs and the second attempt ending with police intercepting the contraband, the affidavit states.
Police had a GPS tracker on Harvey’s vehicle and followed it to Davis’s residence, where detectives observed Harvey carrying a manila envelope that he handed to Davis, who then brought it inside her residence, the affidavit states.
Davis allegedly later drove to her father’s residence and then to the Marion City Building Feb. 13 where she went inside carrying the manila envelope, investigators said. Detectives observed Davis giving the envelope to Glickfield, who then gave it to his client Stone, the affidavit states.
Following the hearing, investigators intercepted the envelope from Stone as he was re-entering the Grant County Security Complex. Stone claimed police could not take it as it contained his legal documents, but detectives said they would take it now and discuss things with him later, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states detectives also made all other inmates coming back into the jail at that time show any paperwork they were holding, and none were holding manila envelopes like Stone’s.
After taking the envelope, detectives observed something rough and crunching at the bottom of the envelope and obtained a search warrant and “carefully cut the seal at the bottom of the envelope,” the affidavit states.
They found what appeared to be the bottom of a second envelope glued to the outside envelope which contained a plastic bag containing a white crystal-like substance glued to the strip, the affidavit states. A field test on the substance using a TruNarc device showed a presumptive positive for methamphetamine, weighing 3 grams, the affidavit states, and it was sent to the Indiana State Lab for further analysis and a certified weight.
A search of the cell block Stone was housed in found a black smartphone and USB charging cord near Stone’s cell, and detectives placed the phone into evidence, the affidavit states.
As of Wednesday, Harvey has an active warrant for dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, and trafficking with an inmate, a Level 5 felony, according to court records.
Court records show Stone is facing additional charges of two counts of dealing in methamphetamine amount at least 10 grams, Level 2 felonies, two counts of trafficking with an inmate, Level 5 felonies, and possession of a cell phone while incarcerated.
Stone is being held on three separate bonds of $100,005 each, as well as $6,005 and $2,505 bonds, respectively, according to jail records, with an early trial scheduled for June 22 and a jury trial scheduled for Aug. 17 in Superior Court 1 for the respective charges.
Davis was booked into the jail earlier this week on charges of conspiracy to commit dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, and conspiracy to commit trafficking with an inmate, a Level 5 felony, and was released from the jail on a $3,005 bond.
Davis’s attorney Bridget Foust filed a motion to produce evidence in Superior Court 1 on April 20, requesting the prosecutor and law enforcement turn over information regarding witnesses, photographs and videos, lab reports and other information the Grant County Prosecutor intends to use in prosecuting the case.
Davis also filed a motion to waive an initial hearing, but the court denied the motion and an initial hearing is scheduled for May 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.