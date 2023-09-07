Stained glass windows illuminate the interior of the former First Friends Church at 1501 S. Adams St., Marion. Now owned by Thomas Temple Church of God in Christ, the building has been placed on Indiana Landmarks’ 10 Most Endangered Places list for the second year in a row.
Reverend Susan Coleman wants to see the former First Friends Church building become a “light” that serves the community.
Coleman is pastor of Thomas Temple Church of God in Christ, which has four locations including one in Marion at 1501 S. Adams St. She also presides over her home church in Toledo, Ohio, and its branches in Sandusky, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan.
