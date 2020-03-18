State reports 39 total COVID-19 cases
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Wednesday reported nine new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 39 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. Two Hoosiers have died.
Cases have now been confirmed in Adams (1), Bartholomew (1), Boone (1), Clark (1), Fayette (1), Floyd (1), Franklin (2), Hamilton (2), Hendricks (4), Howard (2), Jennings (1), Johnson (3), Lake (3), LaPorte (1), Madison (1), Marion (11), Noble (1), St. Joseph (1) and Wells (1) counties. For the latest information, visit https://www.in.gov/coronavirus/.
County council cancels meeting
Grant County Council cancelled its meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 in light of COVID-19 concerns. A rescheduled date for the meeting has not been announced as of Wednesday afternoon.
Marion announces schedule changes
On Monday, March 23, there will be a special emergency meeting of the Marion Board of Public Works & Safety at 10 a.m. in Council Chambers of City Hall. This is in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Marion City Plan Commission meeting scheduled for March 24 has been cancelled due to circumstances involving the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Marion Utility Service Board’s regularly scheduled meeting for Thursday, March 19 has been rescheduled for Thursday, April 2, at 5:30 p.m. in the L.E.A.D. Center, Building 101, at Marion Utilities, 1540 North Washington St.
Local entities announce closures
The Marion Public Library closed to patrons after 5 p.m. Wednesday until further notice. Online services are still available from the library and employees are sharing resources on the library’s Facebook page to keep patrons busy during self-isolation.
The Marion-Grant County Senior Center has announced it will be closed at least through April 1 to ensure the safety of local seniors.
Treasurer’s office implements changes
In regards to COVID-19 and maintaining a safe and healthy work environment, the Grant County Treasurer’s office will be making several changes.
The office is undergoing increased cleaning and sanitizing efforts.
The office is following the guidelines set forth by the local health department, county officials, ISDH and the CDC to ensure that employees have the latest information.
Employees have been and continue to be actively encouraged to stay home should they be suffering from any symptoms related to the flu or COVID-19 or if they believe they may have been exposed to someone else with the coronavirus.
Tax statements will be mailed by April 15. The spring deadline will be May 11 and the fall deadline will be Nov. 10.
Tax payments will be collected as follows:
Mail: 401 South Adams St., Suite 229 Marion, IN 46953 (To be considered on-time, all mail payments will need to be postmarked by the deadline date of May 11 for spring collections and Nov. 10 for fall collections.)
Dropbox 24/7: located on Adams Street at the west side of the county complex. This will be checked daily during normal business hours.
Local banks: MutualBank, First Farmer’s Bank and Trust, Star, Via Credit Union, Grant County State Bank, Fairmount State Bank
Online: bit.ly/grant countytaxpayment2020
Phone: 877-690-3729; Grant County jurisdiction code: 2411
Due to the county complex being closed to the general public, the Treasurer’s office will not be accepting payments in office at this time.
Be aware of scams, especially via phone or email. Unfortunately, some people consider situations like this as an opportunity. If you have question in regards to:
Property taxes or payments
Mobile home permits
Property tax clearance forms
Innkeeper collections
Bankruptcies
Judgments
Please call 765-668-6556 or email treasurer@grantcounty.net.
The Treasurer’s office will provide updates as more information becomes available.
IWU announces further COVID-19 changes
Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) Marion campus has announced beginning March 16 all classes will be taught online through the end of May.
Residence halls and designated dining facilities will remain open during the next two weeks for those who need to stay on campus. Students are being asked to select housing locations that are safest for their health and the health of their families. Students who wish to go home may do so.
Over the next two weeks, Baldwin Dining Hall will remain open for students who are on campus. They are modifying food service procedures to minimize student contact with serving utensils as they continue taking proactive measures to ensure that workers have followed appropriate sanitary procedures. Access to all academic buildings will stop at 5 p.m. with the exception of the library and the student center.
Residence halls will not be open for external visitors. With limited exceptions, all on-campus students will need to check out by Sunday, March 29 at 5 p.m., however, students are encouraged to move home as soon as possible.
Students with significant travel difficulties/restrictions, compromised health situations at home and/or online access issues are eligible for continued on-campus housing. IWU said it will continue to provide a safe living environment, food services and modified student support services for all students who need to stay on campus.
All students will need to schedule their checkout time or apply for continued housing by Friday, March 20 at 3 p.m. Students staying on campus will be moved to other rooms to facilitate appropriate levels of support, social distancing and health and safety.
IWU is working on a plan for partial room and board refunds or credits for the spring semester, awaiting guidance from the Department of Education. Federal financial aid rules will impact the course of action, and IWU will communicate updates as soon as possible.
At this time, commencement services are on hold because of bans on large group gatherings and travel advisories that will likely remain in April. A decision will be made by March 25.
Admitted Student Weekend (New Student Registration) was canceled. The Office of Admissions is working on several new options for registration and is fully committed to working closely with all students and families in regard to future New Student Registration events. More information to come.
The IWU Fusion Youth Conference 2020 will not be held on the IWU-Marion Campus. An online version will be streamed live.
Previously scheduled World Changer events on March 24 and 25 are canceled. IWU is working with Tamika Catchings to find a future date and continues to look forward to officially inducting her into the IWU Society of World Changers.
