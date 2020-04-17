INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has extended the filing deadline for the 2020-2021 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) beyond the state’s original April 15 deadline. The extension is intended to ensure as many Hoosiers as possible can access financial aid in the coming academic year in the midst of challenges presented by the coronavirus.
Students who did not file the FAFSA before the April 15 deadline are encouraged to submit the form at FAFSA.gov as soon as possible. The Commission will consider students who file past the original deadline, however, limited funding is available on a first-come basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.