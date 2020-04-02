The Alpha Delta Chapter of Kappa Kappa Sigma Sorority is now accepting applications for its Vocational/Associate Scholarship.
This $1,000 scholarship is for a degree of less than four years. It will be awarded on a one year only basis to any Ivy Tech student attending at the Marion campus. To qualify, the applicant must meet the following criteria:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.